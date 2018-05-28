13 reasons to attend the American Family Insurance Championship

1 of 13
Michael Cohen Getty Images
MADISON, WI - JUNE 25: Steve Stricker holds the flag stick on the sixth green during the third and final round of the American Family Insurance Championship held at University Ridge Golf Course on June 25, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Michael Cohen Getty Images
MADISON, WI - JUNE 23: Steve Stricker hits his drive on the ninth hole during the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship held at University Ridge Golf Course on June 23, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Darren Carroll Getty Images
TUCSON, AZ - MARCH 4: Steve Stricker of the United States plays a tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the 2018 Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort on March 4, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
Michael Cohen Getty Images
MADISON, WI - JUNE 23: Steve Stricker signs autographs after shooting a 66 during the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship held at University Ridge Golf Course on June 23, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Michael Cohen Getty Images
MADISON, WI - JUNE 24: Fred Couples hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the American Family Insurance Championship held at University Ridge Golf Course on June 24, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
2017 American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course