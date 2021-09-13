Now On Stage at American Players Theatre

× Expand Liz Lauren Phoebe González & Tyler Meredith in Christopher Fry’s comedy A Phoenix Too Frequent.

Autumn is the perfect time to play in the woods at American Players Theatre in Spring Green! Now on stage at APT, the poetic, romantic comedy A Phoenix Too Frequent in the indoor Touchstone Theatre, and a new adaptation of Sophocles’ great classic Oedipus in the outdoor Hill Theatre. Gather your friends, and enjoy these last few weeks before the snow flies! Tickets and information at americanplayers.org.

A Phoenix Too Frequent

By Christopher Fry | Directed by Keira Fromm

August 26 – October 3

Here we have the classic “boy-meets-girl, boy-dies, girl-meets-handsome-soldier-in-the-first-boy’s-tomb-while- waiting-to-die-with-her-faithful-servant” story. It may sound ridiculous. And it is. But youth is often a ridiculous ride, and it’s hard to be hopeless for long when you’re on it. Feel free to laugh with them as they attempt to find their way in the literal dark, with a bellyful of wine and all the earnest, wobbly assurance of people dealing with death just as they’re learning to live life. Quirky and Greeky and oh so funny, with a deceptively deep story, this one promises a delightful time in the Touchstone (or, for that matter, on video). Originally slated for the 2020 season.

Featuring Phoebe González, Tyler Meredith and Christopher Sheard.

Oedipus

By Sophocles | Adapted & Directed by David Daniel

September 17 – October 9

For the first time in decades, we welcome to our Hill one of the great Greeks – an infamous murder mystery that has riveted audiences around the world and across time. But Oedipus is not a story that can be defined by its final act, shocking though that act might be. Poetic and profound, it is in many ways the story of us; about how the people we love carry us from bad times to good, and sometimes back again. And at its heart, an extraordinary hero - flawed like we all are flawed, yet brave enough to do what he must to protect his community. Even if it means his undoing. It’s a rare gift to see the Greeks outside under the stars, as they were meant to be seen. Rarer still to witness one that was conjured just for this place; built from decades of energy that flows from this community. We are because you are.

Featuring Gavin Lawrence as Oedipus. Also featuring La Shawn Banks, Sun Mee Chomet, Ted Deasy, Corey Jones, Samantha Newcomb, Triney Sandoval, Thallis Santesteban and Marcus Truschinski.