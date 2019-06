Amelia McDermott from Sun Prairie High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for her academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Gymnastics and Track & Field

Student Council, Students for Vets and Yearbook Club

Volunteers at Church

Amelia is truly a well-rounded person. She takes initiative and works to better everyone around her and has been awarded the team leadership award by her peers for the last two years.

—Shannon Maly, coach