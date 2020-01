Cade Spilde from Stoughton High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for his academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Wrestling and football

Volunteered with youth wrestling and football

4-H

“Cade's dedication and work ethic are over double that of his talent. He is the first to practice, last to leave and will outwork anyone. His tireless work towards his academics is one of this most impressive traits.”

-Mel Dow, Athletic Director