Gabriela Pierobon Mays from Middleton High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for her academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Swimming

National Honor Society

Helped raise over $7,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank

“It has been a pleasure working with Gabby for the past three years. Every coach wants their athlete to be motivated, committed and talented. Gabby embodies these qualities and this makes her a natural leader - an asset to our athletes and student body as a whole.”

-Bob Joers, Athletic Director