Haley Meskin from Madison West High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for her academic, athletic and servant leadership.
- Hockey and lacrosse
- National Honor Society
- Camp counselor, "Stick it to Cancer" organizer, peer tutor
Haley was instrumental in our success as a team because she always put the needs of the team before her personal goals. Most important, she was one of four finalists for the Jeff Sauer Humanitaria nAward [which recognizes Wisconsin high school hockey players—male or female—who give back to their communities in the true humanitarian spirit.]
—Mike McKersie, coach