Haley Meskin from Madison West High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for her academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Hockey and lacrosse

National Honor Society

Camp counselor, "Stick it to Cancer" organizer, peer tutor

Haley was instrumental in our success as a team because she always put the needs of the team before her personal goals. Most important, she was one of four finalists for the Jeff Sauer Humanitaria nAward [which recognizes Wisconsin high school hockey players—male or female—who give back to their communities in the true humanitarian spirit.]

—Mike McKersie, coach