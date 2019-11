Jarrett Wulf from Waunakee High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for his academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Football and lacrosse

National Honor Society

Volunteered at Greater Bucky Open, a fundraiser for American Family Children's Hospital

“Jarrett is a tremendous leader and was the first person at practice and the last person to leave, constantly encouraging and congratulating teammates.”

-Aaron May, Athletic Director