Jenna Statz from Oregon High School is a winner of the 2019 American Family Servant Leadership Award for her academic, athletic and servant leadership.

Basketball and soccer

Member of student council and Link Crew

Completed 200 service hours

“Outside of sports, Jenna has been very active in our school community and the community of Oregon. She has been a leader on and off the field and we have selected her for numerous sportsmanship opportunities.”

-Mike Carr, Athletic Director