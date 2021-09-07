Art Fair on the Square is Back

×
Madison evening by Anastasia Mak
MMoCA’s Art Fair on the Square is returning on September 25 & 26!
- Browse works by over 400 professional artists from around the country
- Shop for mixed media works, paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, jewelry, handmade clothing, ceramics, and more
- Enjoy tasty food from local vendors
- Hear some live music!
- Funds raised help keep the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts's galleries admission-free all year long
- More information at mmoca.org/artfair
Saturday, Sep 25 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sep 26 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.