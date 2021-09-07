Art Fair on the Square is Back

× Expand Madison evening by Anastasia Mak

MMoCA’s Art Fair on the Square is returning on September 25 & 26!

Browse works by over 400 professional artists from around the country

Shop for mixed media works, paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, jewelry, handmade clothing, ceramics, and more

Enjoy tasty food from local vendors

Hear some live music!

Funds raised help keep the Madison Museum of Contemporary Arts's galleries admission-free all year long

More information at mmoca.org/artfair

Saturday, Sep 25 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sep 26 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.