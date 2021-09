Would you like to help save thousands of lives while sipping wine and cuddling a puppy? Bark & Wine is the event for you! Join Dane County Humane Society to celebrate 100 years of helping people help animals. New this year, attendees will get to choose how they experience Bark & Wine—from the comfort of home or in person at the shelter! Reserve your place before October 1 at www.giveshelter.org/barkandwine.