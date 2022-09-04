Bark & Wine has gone wild!

Join Dane County Humane Society as we celebrate our Wildlife Center’s 20th anniversary during Bark & Wine: Wildlife Edition on October 15th. Snuggle puppies, play with kittens, enjoy beverages and hors d'oeuvres, bid in our online auction, and see how our wildlife rehabilitators save thousands of lives each year. Reserve your spot at Bark & Wine: Wildlife Edition today at giveshelter.org/bw.