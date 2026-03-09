Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Adrienne Gilbert Ramirez

× Expand A photo of Adrienne Gilbert Ramirez, a board member for Wisconsin Women’s Network. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The 82 member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including civil liberties, sustainability, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, healthy food and farms, criminal justice reform, affordable housing, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

This month’s hero is Adrienne Gilbert Ramirez. Adrienne has been a steady and powerful force for the Wisconsin Women’s Network since joining the board in 2019. With decades of public service experience—including serving as Chief of Staff for Assembly Speaker Pro Temp Tony Staskunas—she brings deep legislative knowledge and a strong commitment to women’s leadership. After first connecting with WWN in 2016 as a Policy Institute mentor, Adrienne joined the board determined to help strengthen the Network’s fundraising capacity. She has since built key relationships with corporate sponsors and community partners, secured essential funding for programs like the Policy Institute and Women’s Equality Day, and led major initiatives such as the 2024 Salad Supper fundraiser. Her dedication also shows through hands-on donor engagement, grant writing, and inviting her own network into the WWN community. Thank you, Adrienne!

The Wisconsin Women’s Network is an organization that promotes the advancement of women and girls in Wisconsin through communication, education, advocacy, and connections. From programs to events, the Wisconsin Women’s Network works hard to ensure that women have the tools and resources that they need to succeed in their lives.

Learn more about Community Shares of Wisconsin.

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by 105.5 Triple M, Isthmus, and Budget Signs.