Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Bonnie Watson

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Bonnie Watson has been the Board Treasurer for Community Shares of Wisconsin since 2018. Bonnie’s passion is helping others, and accounting is one way that she fuels that passion. Her strong and steady leadership helped Community Shares through the pandemic, and she is an incredible asset to the organization. Bonnie has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise in financial matters, providing invaluable training to the Community Shares of Wisconsin Board (which includes a representative from each of the nearly 70 member nonprofits of CSW) so they are well-informed, confident in their oversight responsibilities, and equipped to make sound financial decisions that support Community Shares’ mission and long-term sustainability. Thank you, Bonnie!

In addition to volunteering with Community Shares of Wisconsin, Bonnie also volunteers for organizations that support Sun Prairie and its schools. Bonnie is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 20 years of accounting experience and the founder of Alliere CPA.

