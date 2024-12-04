Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Fox Coenen

× Expand A photo of Fox Coenen, volunteer for GSAFE, hugging two smiling dogs in tutus. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Fox Coenen is a regular and reliable volunteer for GSAFE, an organization that works to make schools safe and affirming for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin. Whenever she can, Fox responds with an enthusiastic “yes” to help with GSAFE events, including their annual Quilt & Fiber Art Auction, Trick or Trot Walk/Run, Celebration of Leadership, and more. Fox and her partner Kalen also help GSAFE with mailings and even involve their beloved dogs in fundraisers. Thank you, Fox!

GSAFE creates just schools for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin by developing the leadership of LGBTQ+ youth, supporting gay-straight alliances, training educators, advancing educational justice, and deepening racial, gender, trans, and social justice.

