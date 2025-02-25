Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Glenn Teschendorf

× Expand A photo of Glenn Teschendorf, volunteer for Wisconsin Wetlands Association. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Glenn Teschendorf is a volunteer with Wisconsin Wetlands Association, where he assists with administrative and membership tasks. Glenn’s enthusiasm and dedication to supporting conservation causes is top-notch, and Wisconsin Wetlands Association is grateful for his many contributions. Thank you, Glenn!

Wisconsin Wetlands Association is a nonprofit dedicated to the protection, restoration, and enjoyment of wetlands and associated ecosystems through science-based programs, education, and advocacy. They envision a state where wetlands are healthy and plentiful and support ecological and societal needs, and where citizens care for, appreciate, and interact with these natural resources.

Learn more about Community Shares of Wisconsin.

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by Isthmus, 105.5 Triple M, and Budget Signs.