Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Jane Reynolds

Jane Reynolds, volunteer, WORT 89.9 FM Community Radio

The nearly 70 local nonprofit members of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Jane Reynolds hosted WORT 89.9 FM’s Strictly Jazz Sounds for an incredible 37 years, including 17 years with co-host Steve Braunginn. Besides hosting the popular radio show, Jane is a pillar of the jazz community in Madison. In 1985, Jane helped found the Madison Music Collective and always made a point to highlight and interview local and regional artists on Strictly Jazz Sounds. She also created the Weekly Jazz Calendar to increase visibility for local jazz musicians in the Madison community.

Now semi-retired, Jane happily stops by WORT whenever she is needed to help train, consult, or encourage pledges for the station. Her institutional knowledge of WORT and Madison’s jazz community continues to serve WORT volunteers, WORT listeners, and the Madison public.

Thank you, Jane!

