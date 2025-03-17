Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Janie Ocejo

× Expand A photo of Janie Ocejo, a board member with Chrysalis. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Janie is a board member with Chrysalis, an organization that promotes mental health and substance use recovery in our community by supporting work opportunities that encourage hope, healing, and wellness.

Janie has demonstrated a deep understanding of the vital role peer specialists play in fostering hope and connection. Her impactful participation in Chrysalis’ first Shared Threads storytelling event, where she courageously shared her journey, has become a cornerstone of this annual tradition, inspiring others to embrace the power of lived experience.

Through her leadership, advocacy, and dedication, Janie has been a transformative force, shaping the future of peer support with compassion and authenticity. Thank you, Janie!

