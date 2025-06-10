Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Jim Bradley

× Expand A photo of Jim Bradley, a board member for Rooted and Sustain Dane. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Jim Bradley is a long-time board member for both Rooted and Sustain Dane. He is a kind and thoughtful individual and a fourth-generation Madisonian who cares deeply about the Madison-area community and beyond.

With Rooted, Jim helped steward the building of the Badger Rock Neighborhood Center and protect the land that is now McPike Park in Madison, Johnson’s Park in Milwaukee, and Troy Farm in Madison. As Rooted’s work evolved from land trust focused work to food systems, Jim has been a valuable thought partner, financial steward of resources, and champion of Rooted’s work.

With Sustain Dane, Jim has contributed his leadership, facilitation skills, and expertise in finance and organizational governance. Jim has supported Sustain Dane through the growth of numerous sustainability programs. Those programs have reached over 100,000 participants, diverted over 60,000 pounds of food scraps from landfills, provided youth employment programming for 40 Northside youth interested in green economy careers, and reduced energy bills for 177 households to make housing more affordable. Jim’s advice and involvement in Sustain Dane constantly moves the organization forward. His dedication, expertise, and compassionate leadership have shaped the success of Sustain Dane and made a lasting, positive impact for future generations.

Thank you, Jim!

Rooted’s mission is to connect the community through food access, land access, and urban agriculture education. Rooted partners with 12 Madison schools to provide hands-on agriculture education to youth, distributes thousands of pounds of food to local neighborhood centers and food pantries, supports community gardens and collaborative farm gardens throughout Dane County, and hosts in-person and virtual community events free of charge throughout the Madison area.

Sustain Dane is the sustainability organization of Dane County. They provide the resources and inspiration for individuals, businesses, and organizations to generate change. Sustain Dane's vision is a thriving and inclusive community with a sustainable environment and economy we are proud to pass on to future generations. Their mission is to inspire, connect, and support people to accelerate equity and sustainable actions for community well-being. Sustain Dane’s holistic definition of sustainability includes a healthy environment, a just economy, and equity & social well-being.

