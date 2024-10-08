Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Ka Lor

× Expand A photo of Ka Lor, volunteer for Freedom, Inc. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Ka, a longtime member and supporter of Freedom, Inc. has always been ready to volunteer and contribute to her community. Her valuable ideas and thoughtful contributions to the Freedom Council have been a driving force in the organization’s progress. Over the past decade, she has volunteered at numerous events, including Freedom Health Day, Hu Plig (soul calling), Hmong Day, and Courage Banquet. Freedom, Inc. has seen her transform into a leader, and her commitment to volunteering is a testament to her leadership. Thank you, Ka!

Freedom, Inc. is a Black and Southeast Asian nonprofit organization that works with low- to no-income communities of color. Their mission is to achieve social justice through coupling direct services with leadership development and community organizing that will bring about social, political, cultural, and economic change resulting in the end of violence against women, gender-non-conforming and transgender folks, and children within communities of color. Freedom, Inc. works to challenge the root causes of violence, poverty, racism, and discrimination. Their belief is that people who are most affected by these issues must have voice, power, resources, and choice in order for true social change to happen.

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by Isthmus, 105.5 Triple M, and Budget Signs.