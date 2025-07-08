Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Katherine Bellow

× Expand A photo of Katherine Bellow, a volunteer for Sierra Club Wisconsin. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Katherine Bellow is a volunteer for Sierra Club Wisconsin, where she has been an incredible advocate for clean water and sustainable farming practices for years. Both on the Sierra Club Water Team and in her community, Katherine has been a leader who teaches people, builds relationships, plans events, and helps others grow. Thank you, Katherine!

Sierra Club Wisconsin was founded in 1963 and includes over 18,000 members throughout the state. Inspired by Wisconsin’s beautiful lakes, forests, rivers, and other natural features, Sierra Club Wisconsin works to protect our communities and the planet. Their victories include preventing Perrier from bottling Wisconsin’s water in 2000, stopping the Crandon sulfide mine in 2003, and halting the Penokee taconite mine in 2013.

