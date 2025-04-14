Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Meauntay Foy

× Expand A photo of Meauntay Foy, a volunteer for Legal Action of Wisconsin. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Meauntay is a volunteer for Legal Action of Wisconsin, an organization that delivers exceptional civil legal services and structural change advocacy, free of cost, to those most in need.

Meauntay helped plan and publicize Legal Action of Wisconsin's expungement clinic in Beloit, and she volunteered her time at the clinic to assist an attorney in advising clients about what could be removed, corrected, expunged, and/or pardoned on their background check. Meauntay is a joy to collaborate with and treats all Legal Action clients, staff, and partner agency staff with dignity. She brings enthusiasm and passion to her volunteering. She also volunteers her time as the president of the UW-Madison School of Law's Black Law Students Association.

Thank you, Meauntay!

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by 105.5 Triple M, Isthmus, and Budget Signs.