Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Nancy Stencil

Nancy Stencil is a volunteer for Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a network of citizens working for democracy that allows the common good to prevail over narrow interests. Nancy is a leader in Central and Northern Wisconsin on issues ranging from fair voting maps and clean water to saving social security and protecting Native sovereignty. She has been engaged in the fair voting maps movement since 2019 when she attended the Fair Maps for Wisconsin Summit. Since then, Nancy has connected with others in the Wausau area and throughout the 7th Congressional District by hosting multiple educational events, distributing brochures, writing letters to editors, and helping coordinate strategic planning meetings.

Nancy is also editor and publisher at "Middle Wisconsin" online magazine, a retired crisis healthcare professional who continues to work as a recovery coach, and a longtime AFSCME and SEIU union member. Thank you, Nancy!

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is a homegrown network of citizens fighting government corruption and working for fair elections, judicial integrity, media democracy, and open and transparent government. The organization pursues these objectives through research, citizen education, community outreach, coalition building, and direct advocacy.

