Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Neil Lerner

× Expand A photo of Neil Lerner, board member of Wheels for Winners, behind a bicycle he is fixing. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Neil Lerner is a board member of Wheels For Winners, an organization that provides bicycles to individuals who perform community service, especially to youth and others who could not normally afford a bicycle. Neil has worked to increase Wheels for Winners’ outreach, and through his efforts the organization’s presence in the community has expanded greatly. Neil also did an analysis of how much CO2 has been saved through Wheels for Winners’ efforts to recycle bikes. Thank you, Neil!

In addition to providing free bikes to the community, Wheels for Winners also promotes bicycle safety, supports community biking events, and provides repair services and training.

Learn more about Community Shares of Wisconsin.

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by Isthmus, 105.5 Triple M, and Budget Signs.