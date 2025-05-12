Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Peter Cannon

× Expand A photo of Peter Cannon, a board member for Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Since 2005, Peter Cannon has been a board member for Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit, nonpartisan watchdog group dedicated to clean government, where people matter more than money.

Peter is a real champion for building democratic institutions and civic health in our communities. After retiring, Peter saw the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign as an obvious continuation of the nonpartisan work he did as an analyst at the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau. He also serves on the UW School of Veterinary Medicine’s Animal Care and Use Committee and has served on the boards of several other local groups. He is a long-time member of Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (formerly Madison Audubon). Thank you, Peter!

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is a homegrown network of citizens fighting government corruption and working for fair elections, judicial integrity, media democracy, and open and transparent government. The Democracy Campaign pursues these objectives through research, citizen education, community outreach, coalition building, and direct advocacy.

