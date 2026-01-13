Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Robin Conkey

× Expand A photo of Robin Conkey, a longtime board member for ABC for Health. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The 82 member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including civil liberties, sustainability, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, healthy food and farms, criminal justice reform, affordable housing, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

This month’s hero is Robin Conkey. Robin dedicated more than 13 years of volunteer service to the ABC for Health board of directors, including nearly a decade as Board President. With a background in finance, healthcare, and nonprofit leadership, she was a tremendous asset to the organization. Robin led with empathy, kindness, and thoughtful dialogue, consistently championing improved healthcare for communities. Thank you, Robin!

Advocacy & Benefits Counseling for Health, Inc. (ABC for Health), is a Wisconsin-based, nonprofit public interest law firm that promotes health equity and social justice. The organization is dedicated to ensuring health care access for children and families. ABC for Health’s mission is to provide health care consumers with the services and support they need to navigate a complex health care financing system.

Learn more about Community Shares of Wisconsin.

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by 105.5 Triple M, Isthmus, and Budget Signs.