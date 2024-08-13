Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Steve Whayland

× Expand A photo of Steve Whayland, board member for Sustain Dane. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Steve Whayland is a board member of Sustain Dane, an organization whose vision is a thriving and inclusive community with a sustainable environment and economy we are proud to pass on to future generations. Steve created Sustain Dane's All Around Dane County program, which hosts events where organizations share their sustainability stories and connect with the local sustainability community.

Steve single-handedly put together the foundation of the program and hosted events in Shorewood Hills, Oregon, Middleton, Verona, Fitchburg, and Cross Plains. The events featured sustainability stories from more than 45 organizations. After creating a strong foundation, Steve passed the program to the Sustain Dane staff and the organization has since hosted events in Monona, McFarland, Deerfield, Sun Prairie, and Mt. Horeb, with more events planned. The All Around Dane County program has created a ripple effect that extends far beyond the individual sessions, building a more sustainable future for Dane County. Thank you, Steve!

Learn more about the All Around Dane County events.

Sustain Dane provides resources and inspiration for individuals, businesses, and organizations to generate change. Their mission is to inspire, connect, and support people to accelerate equity and sustainable actions for community well-being.

Learn more about Community Shares of Wisconsin.

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by Isthmus, 105.5 Triple M, and Budget Signs.