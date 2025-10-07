Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Tim Andryk

× Expand A photo of Tim Andryk, volunteer for Legal Action of Wisconsin. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

This month’s hero is Tim Andryk, a reliable and dedicated volunteer at the background check clinics Legal Action of Wisconsin and Urban League of Greater Madison hold several times a year. Tim volunteers at every clinic, treats clients with dignity and respect, answers client questions thoroughly, and is a great mentor to new volunteer attorneys and law/paralegal students. Thank you, Tim!

Legal Action of Wisconsin’s mission is to deliver exceptional civil legal services and structural change advocacy, free of cost, to those most in need. Legal Action of Wisconsin’s structural change litigation and advocacy has led to a number of legal milestones, including eliminating racial and gender discrimination in Milwaukee Fire and Police departments, marriage equality, and the right to correct misinformation on criminal records.

