Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Hero: Tom Neuser

× Expand A photo of Tom Neuser, Board Treasurer for Wheels for Winners. The graphic also has the Community Shares logo and the words Backyard Hero.

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Tom Neuser is the Board Treasurer for Wheels for Winners, an organization that provides bicycles to individuals who perform community service. A scientist by trade, Tom learned bike mechanics and maintenance to help serve his community. Tom is very dedicated to the Wheels for Winners shop and bike repair events, and he works with new volunteers to help them understand the process of repairing a bike. Thank you, Tom!

Wheels for Winners supports bicycling through an earn-a-bike program and free bike repair events. The organization provides refurbished bicycles to riders of all ages who earn their bikes by performing 10 hours of community service. In 2024, Wheels for Winners provided 452 bikes, 358 helmets, and 343 locks. They also repaired 548 bikes at 34 events in 2024.

Learn more about Community Shares of Wisconsin.

The Backyard Hero Awards are sponsored by 105.5 Triple M, Isthmus, and Budget Signs.