Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Heroes: Char Arner and Ben Bishop

Char Arner and Ben Bishop are volunteers for the Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter. Char works to expand access to public lands in Dane County. Ben helps wherever needed, including testifying at hearings, phone banking for events, and writing letters.

The Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter was founded in 1963 and includes over 18,000 members throughout the state. Inspired by Wisconsin’s beautiful lakes, forests, rivers, and other natural features, the Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter works to protect our communities and the planet. The organization's conservation priorities included moving beyond coal and oil to clean energy and transportation, blocking destructive mining, and protecting wildlife, public lands, and our waters.

Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter accomplishes its goals through direct and grassroots legislative and administrative lobbying, education, events, litigation, and electing environmental champions to local, state, and federal office. Their victories include preventing Perrier from bottling Wisconsin’s water in 2000, stopping the Crandon sulfide mine in 2003, and halting the Penokee taconite mine in 2013.

Thank you, Char, Ben, and everyone involved with Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter!

