Community Shares of Wisconsin Backyard Heroes: Jenny Lujan and Claire Wiley

The nearly 70 local member nonprofits of Community Shares of Wisconsin are working on the issues you care about most including voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, and environmental protection.

Each month Community Shares of Wisconsin presents the Backyard Hero Award to organizations and people making change happen in our community.

Jenny Lujan is a board member for Chrysalis, where she provides leadership around social and racial justice. She is dedicated to calling out injustices around workplace wellness and helps decrease the stigma around mental health and substance use by sharing her story. Jenny's efforts help Chrysalis promote mental health and substance use recovery in our community through work opportunities that encourage hope, healing, and wellness.

Claire Wiley is a volunteer for Wisconsin Wetlands Association, where she translated the organization’s brochure into Spanish to reach a wider audience about the value of wetlands. She also improved the organization’s website and online communications. Claire's work helps Wisconsin Wetlands Association protect and restore wetlands through science-based programs, education, and advocacy.

Thank you, Jenny and Claire!

