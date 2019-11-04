Open enrollment is upon us – that sometimes confusing time of year when many shop and switch their health insurance plans, or wonder if they should. Should you switch? These tips for open enrollment season can help you explore your options and compare Marketplace against direct, private insurance health plans.

Questions to help compare Direct vs. Marketplace health plans.

With the many types of insurance plans available, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed by coverage options. Now, with the Marketplace open enrollment period on the horizon, understanding those options becomes a time sensitive matter. But don’t let that window of opportunity rush you into choosing a plan that’s the wrong fit. Here are a few questions to help you find the right answer.

What exactly is open enrollment?

Open enrollment is the window of time where people can enroll in or change their health insurance policy, whether through a private insurance company or the Health Insurance Marketplace (a service operated by the Federal Government to help people find affordable health insurance). You can enroll during the open enrollment period, November 1 through December 15, 2019. If you do not enroll during that time, you will need to wait for the next open enrollment period in November 2020, unless a qualifying event occurs, making you eligible for special enrollment.

What if I get my insurance plan from work?

If you get your insurance plan from your employer then you are not alone. It is the most common way people are insured. If you are on your insurance plan through work, chances are that the best deal for your dollar is staying on your group plan. It’s possible that during this time of year your employer may switch to a new plan, requiring a little paperwork from you. Be sure to stay in touch with your employer to understand any upcoming changes.

What if I don’t have any insurance at all right now?

Perhaps you are unemployed, in between jobs, or self-employed. While there is no longer a federal penalty fee in most states for not being enrolled in health insurance, many still elect coverage through the Marketplace or through direct plans from insurance providers. It’s worth noting that not everyone qualifies for subsidies from a Marketplace plan. Income level determines Marketplace eligibility as well as your monthly premium amount. Use this tool to find out if you qualify. If you are not eligible for subsidies, direct plans are available here.

What if I do have insurance but feel like it’s not enough?

If your plan has been falling short in the past year, it might be time to up your coverage. The wrong plan can give you higher out-of-pocket costs than you can afford, or can cover fewer things than you expected. One way to compare plans is through this easy to use calculator.

What if I already have a Marketplace plan but want a different one?

Not all health insurance Marketplace plans are made equal. Marketplace plans are categorized using four metal designations: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. These do not signify the quality of care received, rather they are based on how the costs are split. In a Bronze plan (lowest monthly premium), you pay 40% of the costs and the insurance company pays 60%. On the other end of the spectrum, in a Platinum plan (highest premium), you pay 10% and the insurance company pays 90%. This Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator can help you explore your options.

If I have a Marketplace plan, why would I want to switch to a direct plan from a private insurance provider?

Perhaps you’ve heard of the value-added benefits that a direct plan can offer; eye exams, travel immunizations, alternative health options like acupuncture and more. Compare your existing Marketplace plan with a variety of direct plan options to see what you may be missing.

What if I am happy with my current Marketplace coverage?

If you are happy with your current Marketplace coverage, you’ll be automatically re-enrolled in your plan or in a similar plan like it.

What’s the wrong choice?

It used to be that there wasn’t nearly enough variety in the types of health insurance plans people could enroll for, but with the wealth of options available at our fingertips, the only wrong choice is not to do your homework. A little research and comparison shopping can help ensure that you have the best plan to fit your life and your wallet.

