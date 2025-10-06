Explore 200+ sites across the city during Open House Chicago

× Expand Open House Chicago Oct 18-19

Each October, the Chicago Architecture Center invites you to experience the city in a new way through Open House Chicago (OHC). This free public festival, taking place October 18–19, offers rare access to more than 200 sites across 25+ neighborhoods. From historic theaters and sacred spaces to cutting-edge design studios and residential high-rises, OHC opens doors to places you may never have had the chance to enter, until now.

Open House Chicago is more than a weekend of site visits. It’s a chance to see the city from the inside out, to experience neighborhoods through the spaces that shape them, and to connect with Chicago’s rich architectural and cultural landscape.

