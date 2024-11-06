Isthmus Volunteer Guide presented by Park Bank

Madison Reading Project

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Madison Reading Project is a nonprofit that provides new high quality literacy resources and books to children, educators and families in Dane County. We do this through partnerships, programs, and public events. Our goal is to help raise literacy rates, home book ownership, diversify home and classroom libraries, and provide support.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers can help with book packing events, book distriubution, public events, our events committee, and board membership.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

volunteer@madisonreadingproject.com

Madison Cat Project

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Madison Cat Project has been working in the community to find homes for cats who might otherwise be euthanized at other shelters, whether due to behavioral, medical, or space issues, since 2001. We utilize communal rooms at our shelter and a network of foster homes in an attempt to create a lower stress environment for the cats in our care until adoption. Because not every cat is able to be socialized, we also work with community members to adopt under-socialized and feral cats to rural homes for rodent control. Other programs offered include public low-cost spay/neuter surgery and wellness services at our shelter.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are able to get involved with MCP in a variety of ways. Adoption Fair Volunteers attend Saturday adoption fairs at our shelter and are stationed in one of our communal cat rooms; there, they’re able to talk with potential adopters who come in and help them find the perfect match in one (or more) of our cats. Foster Volunteers are able to take our more medically or behaviorally needy cats into their home and care for them in a more relaxing home setting until they’re able to be adopted. Housekeeping & Socialization Volunteers come into the shelter mid-day to help with basic shelter chores and socializing our shelter cats.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

https://www.madisoncatproject.org/volunteer

Maydm

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Maydm works in Dane County to provide girls and youth of color in middle and high school with STEM skills, experiences, and connections by partnering with schools, corporations, and community partners to provide education and employment to bridge the wealth gap and increase representation in STEM careers.

How can volunteers help?

We need volunteers to support Maydm through site visits, internship host sites, and our 10th-anniversary event. Site visits allow students to explore STEM careers and engage with professionals in hands-on activities. Limited spots are available. We’re also seeking hosts for our summer internship program, where high school students with experience in IT, engineering, and more can intern at a host company. Additionally, volunteers will be needed for event planning and day-of support for our 10th-anniversary celebration in 2025. More details will be shared early next year.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Melissa Pfahl, melissa.pfahl@maydm.org

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

We increase the use of bicycle-based transportation for everyone through access with our annual Bike Giveaway program in spring, low-cost bike sales and repairs for the public, and through our Bike Mechanics youth education program.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers do not need any experience to contribute to Bikes for Kids WI. Cleaning bikes, refurbishing bikes, repairing bikes, pumping tires, and helping us distribute bikes to those most in need at our Bike Giveaway events in the spring are our greatest volunteer needs. Kids age 10 and up are welcome to volunteer with an adult. Our peak volunteer season is October through May. Corporate teams of up to 12 people are welcome on Friday afternoons.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Contact Ryan Harvey at the bike center by email at Shop@bikesforkidswi.org or by phone at 608-405-0385.

Simpson Street Free Press

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Simpson Street Free Press delivers high-impact academic instruction during after-school and summer hours. We publish newspapers. Our writers are kids. Students in grades 2-12 explore the core subject areas. Then they write and publish. Their work reaches and inspires thousands of young readers in Dane County. Our mission is to spark academic success and bridge achievement gaps.

How can volunteers help?

Communities across the country look for ways to spark achievement and engage young people in civic life. SSFP programs accomplish these goals. Our organization is a recognized leader in the out-of-school time field. We bring expertise and a proven formula to extended-day academics. SSFP newsrooms buzz like one-room schoolhouses. We confront disparities using award-winning curriculum. A typical school day, operating on its own, can’t provide large volumes of close reading and one-on-one time. We can. Volunteer editors help us deliver this crucial one-on-one time. Our newsroom structure means volunteers contribute quickly. Our literacy-based curriculum means students benefit in the classroom.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Interested volunteers can inquire via email: editors@ssfpnews.org, or call our main newsroom: (608)223-0489. And you can find more information, and our student-written articles, at www.SimpsonStreetFreePress.org.

Wisconsin Veterans Museum

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

At the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison, you will learn the stories people like you, your family, and friends who served our nation’s armed forces. Since its creation in 1901, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum has existed to acknowledge, commemorate, and affirm the role of Wisconsin veterans in the United States of America’s military past and present. The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is located on the Capitol Square in Madison. Admission is free.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are needed to lead student tours of the museum and also assist with the documenting of our veterans oral histories. The museum holds the third largest collection of oral histories in the nation.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

https://wisvetsmuseum.com/about-wisconsin-veterans-museum/volunteer/

Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society (The Dean House)

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

We are the historical society for Madison’s East Side and Monona and maintain the Dean House--a Victorian House Museum. We give tours to the public each month and schools seasonally. HBGHS is anxious to share local history with the wider community.

How can volunteers help?

HBGHS is in need of volunteers to help with the general maintenance of The Dean House, local historic research, education, outreach and special events.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Please contact Ann Waidelich at hbghs1850@gmail.com or (608) 249-7920.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is dedicated to igniting the potential of youth through one-to-one mentoring relationships. We serve children facing adversity by matching them with caring adult mentors, fostering growth, confidence, and opportunity. Our programs provide essential support, helping young people navigate challenges and achieve success in school, relationships, and future careers. By building these impactful connections, we empower children to thrive and contribute positively to the community, creating a brighter future for everyone.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers act as mentors, providing support and guidance to our youth through one-on-one relationships. By spending time with their Littles, volunteers help them build self-confidence and develop new skills.

No specific skills are required to volunteer, but a genuine interest in helping others and a commitment to making a positive impact are important. Key traits for successful mentors include reliability, good communication, and a willingness to engage.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

www.bbbsmadison.org | 608-661-5437

Children’s Theater of Madison

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM) mission is to spark imagination and build community through the creation and experience of theater. We provide professional performances, educational programs, and workshops for young audiences and families, promoting creativity, literacy, and inclusivity while engaging diverse youth and supporting arts education across the community.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers at Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM) are essential to front-of-house operations, assisting with ushering, selling concessions, and greeting guests at performances and events. They help create a welcoming atmosphere for families and young audiences. Occasionally, volunteers also assist with backstage tasks. No special skills are required, but a passion for theater and working with children is appreciated. Volunteers receive training, gain valuable experience, and can see shows for free when they volunteer. It’s a fun and creative way to make a meaningful impact in the community.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Email volunteer@ctmtheater.org OR go to https://ctmtheater.org/get-involved/volunteer/

Badger Prairie Needs Network

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) is a 100% volunteer run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has provided basic needs to struggling families in the community for nearly 40 years. We serve anyone in Dane County needing help. We offer a food pantry, free weekend lunch, on-site social workers, legal services, and programming to provide low-income households with opportunities to build skills for family-sustaining careers.

How can volunteers help?

Badger Prairie Needs Network offers volunteer opportunities for ages 14+. Some popular shifts include working in the pantry, stocking shelves, greeting guests, serving lunch at the Saturday Community Meal, and repackaging prepared food in the commercial kitchen. BPNN is also in need of bilingual interpreters, drivers to pick up food at retailers, and administrative and facilities support. A variety of shifts fit any schedule and include days, evenings, weekdays, and weekends and are around 3 hours long.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

https://www.bpnn.org/volunteer

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

At Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, we offer a hand up, rather than a hand out. Through our volunteer network, generous donors and sales from our two Habitat ReStores, we’re helping families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteer with Habitat on a construction site or at a ReStore! As a construction volunteer, you can work on a wide range of projects including framing, siding, trim, painting, and so much more. Every home built, renovated, or repaired by Habitat is a partnership between hundreds of volunteers, organizations, donors, and families. Opportunities available Thursdays-Saturdays. Must be 18+. Or, join as a ReStore volunteer to help with various store needs. Opportunities available Tuesdays-Saturdays. Roles include riding on the donations truck, cashiering, or processing incoming donations. Must be 16+. No experience is needed for these opportunities as all tools and training will be provided on site. Join us today!

Who should potential volunteers contact?

View and signup for opportunities at https://habitatdane.volunteerhub.com. Contact: Julie Mucilli, Director of Volunteer Engagement, volunteer@habitatdane.org or 608-620-4922.

The River Food Pantry

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

The River is South Central Wisconsin’s busiest food pantry. Our services include free groceries and freshly prepared meals for pickup or delivery, online grocery orders, mobile meals, and after-hours food lockers. The River also redistributes rescued food and resources to local partners to increase access while minimizing waste. Since 2006, The River has grown to serve over 3,000 people every week in pursuit of its vision: a fully nourished community.

How can volunteers help?

We have opportunities for individuals and groups! Pantry: Help distribute curbside groceries or register clients. FAM (Family At-Home Meals): Help prepare and serve to-go meals for entire families to take home. Munch Mobile Meals: Assist with meal production and/or distribution to low-income neighborhoods. ePantry Online Orders: Pack bags of custom orders and assist with distribution. River Delivers: Deliver groceries to households without transportation or help with packaging grocery requests.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

https://www.riverfoodpantry.org/volunteer

Literacy Network

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Literacy Network helps adults in Dane County build skills, reach goals, and connect communities. Annually, more than 1,400 adults from over 88 countries participate in our free literacy and English language programs. English as a Second Language, basic literacy, citizenship, and GED/HSED programs help participants get jobs, earn high school diplomas, become citizens, improve communication with their children’s teachers, and more.

How can volunteers help?

At Literacy Network, volunteers play a vital role in working 1-on-1 with adult students to help them achieve their personal and professional goals. Student goals include improving reading and writing skills, building English language proficiency, earning high school equivalency diplomas, and preparing for the U.S. citizenship test. Each volunteer commits to two hours weekly for a full 12-15-week semester. Key volunteer skills include fluency in English, reliability, patience, professionalism, and kindness. No teaching experience is needed. We provide comprehensive training, ongoing staff support, and opportunities for further development.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

More information about specific volunteer opportunities can be found on our website https://www.litnetwork.org/volunteer/ or by emailing us at volunteer@litnetwork.org.

Dane County Humane Society

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Dane County Humane Society is a private, donor-supported organization and is not affiliated with any government agency or national animal welfare group. DCHS provides refuge, healing, and new beginnings to thousands of companion animals, exotic species, barnyard animals, and injured, sick, or orphaned wild animals each year. Your support helps DCHS achieve its mission – helping people help animals.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are essential to every facet of DCHS’s lifesaving work. Currently, volunteers are needed most as home-based foster caretakers and at DCHS Thrift Stores.

DCHS needs foster families who will open their home to provide temporary care to big dogs in need of a break from the shelter environment or to neonatal kittens (May through October).

DCHS Thrift Stores are mostly run by volunteers. The West Side and East Side stores need volunteers to serve as donation sorters, pricers, and cashiers. The Thrift Stores generate revenue to support the work DCHS does helping animals and people in our community.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

www.giveshelter.org/volunteer

Aldo Leopold Nature Center

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Using nature as a teaching tool, the Aldo Leopold Nature Center (ALNC) provides engaging opportunities for children and their families to connect in and with the natural world. Through hands-on, outdoor programs that often double as childcare, ALNC is educating and empowering the next generation of stewards of the land for a healthy, happy, and sustainable future for us all through school field trips, after-school, homeschool, caregiver-child programs, a nature preschool, vacation days, scouts, public events, and more.

How can volunteers help?

Land Stewards volunteer on the second Saturday morning of the month, April through September, to control invasive species, seed with native plants, get dirty, and have fun. Drop-ins welcome.

Land Steward Assistant assists staff in supervising Land Steward volunteers and managing land maintenance and restoration. Must have previously attended a Land Steward Work Day.

Rain Garden Steward Volunteers update and maintain our native plant areas by planting and weeding. Time commitment is 5+ hours per month, scheduled around volunteer’s availability.

Front Desk Volunteers engage with visitors, assist community members in person and via phone and email, and perform administrative duties. Must have basic computer skills and commit to 4 2-hour shifts per month.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Kaitlin Knudson, email her at volunteer@aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org

RSVP of Dane County Inc.

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

RSVP aspires to build and expand a community-wide network of volunteers and organizations that value individual differences, life experiences, knowledge, innovation, self-expression, and talent. RSVP strives to enrich the lives of senior volunteers and enhance support services for all Dane County residents.

How can volunteers help?

RSVP offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities throughout Dane County. Volunteers are personally placed in over 70 nonprofit and public agencies. Volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments, deliver meals, tutor in schools and Head Start sites, make and donate items of warmth and comfort (i.e. quilts, shawls, mittens, tote bags, and MORE), promote personal safety and crime prevention, serve on the RSVP Board and committees, and much more! For more information about specific volunteer opportunities and programs, please visit our website at www.rsvpdane.org.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

RSVP OF DANE COUNTY INC. 6501 Watts Road, Suite 250 Madison, WI 53719 (608) 238-7787, info@rsvpdane.org, www.rsvpdane.org

Agrace

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Founded in 1978, Agrace is a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization providing personal care, supportive care, hospice care and grief support to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving. Every day in southern Wisconsin, more than 1,800 patients and clients trust us to see them through very difficult times.

How can volunteers help?

Local volunteers are especially needed for three roles: 1) to assist customers, operate the cash register and sort donations at the Agrace Thrift Stores in Madison; 2) to pack donated items in donors’ homes for the thrift stores’ Donation Transportation Service, or 3) to make companionship visits to local Agrace Hospice Care patients. Volunteering may involve reading aloud, listening to music together, playing cards, assisting with meal delivery, or simply being there as a caring presence. No previous health care experience is necessary. Our free, virtual training will prepare you for a rewarding experience.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

For more information, or to get started, fill out an online application at Agrace.org/Volunteer or call Agrace at (608) 327-7163.

Bayview Foundation

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Bayview is committed to moving low-income families out of poverty and helping them realize their aspirations. In the middle of Bayview’s affordable housing, the Bayview community center provides essential programs so that, steps from home, residents can access out-of-school programming, groceries and community meals, wellness activities, resources and referrals, adult education and career development, and in-depth arts and cultural programs.

How can volunteers help?

Our greatest need is ongoing consistent weekly shifts restocking and staffing the food pantry in four hour shifts, or tutoring/academic support to youth in two hour shifts. In the summer months a regular garden volunteer for 2 hours weekly would be helpful, as would a group for semi-annual grounds cleanup.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Email nateschorr@bayviewfoundation.org

WayForward Resources

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

WayForward Resources (formerly Middleton Outreach Ministry) provides access to nutritious food and clothing for people throughout Dane County and support that helps people stay in their homes in Middleton, Cross Plains and west Madison.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteers are the heart of WayForward and are vital to the success of all of our programs. Donate your time for one-time or recurring volunteer opportunities that are guest-facing or behind the scenes or organize a food drive!

We are delighted to welcome volunteers aged 12 and above. Please note that volunteers 12-15 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information about currently available opportunities, check out www.wayforwardresources.org/get-involved/volunteer/.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Pam Higham, 608.826.3409, pam@wayforwardresources.org

Henry Vilas Zoo

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

The Henry Vilas Zoo Volunteer Program strives to include community members in fun and meaningful ways that engage, educate, and connect with our guests. From events to daily operations, we strive to make the zoo a place where all guests feel welcome and have the opportunity to connect with nature.

How can volunteers help?

Come join our incredible team of volunteers! Opportunities are available throughout the year for ages 10 and up, for individuals and groups. We have options for year-round ongoing roles as well as one-time event roles. Ongoing roles begin April through June in 2025 and continue on a weekly basis until late August through October. Ongoing roles include: Gate Greeter, Henry the Lion, Train/Carousel Crew, Goat Yard Attendant, Wildlife Champion and Animal Ambassador Docent.

See www.henryvilaszoo.gov/volunteer for more information and to get on our volunteer email list. For questions regarding accessibility, please see our FAQs here: https://www.henryvilaszoo.gov/volunteer/volunteer-faqs/”

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Lauren Salzman, Office: #608-283-1612 Email: volunteer@henryvilaszoo.gov, Se habla español

Babies & Beyond

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Babies & Beyond provides material support to pregnant women and families with children ages 0-4 years old. Our Center is a place where families can “shop”, free of charge, for donated goods while also receiving an allotment of diapers, baby wipes, and formula each calendar month.

How can volunteers help?

We need many volunteers to sort baby clothes and toys, to bundle diapers, restocking shelves, and to help clients during our Open Hours filling diaper orders, at check-out desk, and interpreting Spanish.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

https://babiesandbeyondwi.org/volunteer/

Root 2 Rise

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Root 2 Rise invites high school students from under-resourced neighborhoods to serve as Tutor-Mentors in elementary classrooms. Our mission is to support their development as students and future leaders while introducing them to potential careers in education, so that they can make a difference for themselves, their K-5 peers, their families, and our communities.

How can volunteers help?

Join us in supporting high school youth with your skills and experience in graphic arts, feature writing, tutoring & mentorship, fundraising, social media, and data management. We are looking for people who can join us for a few hours a week or more. Work from home, with occasional in-person meetings. We are excited to meet you!

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Denise Hanson, Executive Director dhanson@root2rise.org 608-212-6221

Galin Scholars

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

Galin Scholars works to increase access to college preparation for Dane County high school students with strong academic potential who are from low-to-middle income families and demographic groups underrepresented in college. Most will be the first in their families to go to college. Our scholars are selected in 10th grade and work with us in 11th and 12th grade on individualized ACT preparation, college advising, academic tutoring, and connections to extracurricular opportunities in order to expand their college options.

How can volunteers help?

We are seeking volunteers who understand the importance of leveling the playing field in college preparation for Dane County students. We would welcome your experience in (or enthusiasm for!) communications, events, fundraising, or outreach to schools and the community.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Chris Gomez Schmidt, 608-501-2486, chris@galinscholars.org, https://galinscholars.org

JustDane

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

JustDane is private, 501 (c) 3 non-profit agency that offers an array of direct service programs for individuals and families involved in the criminal justice system. JustDane helps transform individual lives and social systems to create a just and equitable community.

How can volunteers help?

Circles of Support: Support folks reentering the community after incarceration by becoming a Circle of Support Volunteer! Circles of Support is a reentry program that matches formerly incarcerated individuals (Core Team Members) with volunteers in the community (Circle Members) to provide social support and positive community to the Core Team Member.

Mentoring Connections: Become a mentor and make an impact! Mentoring Connections is designed to invest in the future of youth in Dane County who are affected by parental incarceration by matching them with a caring, adult mentor. Join us in making a difference!”

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Dani Crutcher, dani@justdane.org, https://www.volgistics.com/appform/1981583938

Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

St. Vincent de Paul — Madison is a membership organization dedicated to helping our Dane County neighbors in need. Volunteers conduct in-person home visits with people experiencing financial hardships and offer resources, hope and friendship. St. Vincent de Paul — Madison offers services such as food, prescription medicine, clothing, furniture, household goods, emergency financial assistance, storage lockers and guidance to neighbors in need. Seven St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores across Dane County help fund these services and provide direct charity through a furniture, household goods and clothing voucher program for people living with low incomes.

How can volunteers help?

St. Vincent de Paul — Madison has several volunteer opportunities for folks wanting to give back to their community and help their neighbors in need! The majority of volunteers serve in the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry sorting food, stocking shelves, packing food boxes, filling online orders and loading food in the outdoor drive-through pantry. In the St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy volunteers welcome patients and fill prescriptions under the supervision of dedicated pharmacy staff. Volunteers willing to provide Spanish translation are especially needed in the pharmacy. Lastly, there are some volunteer positions at the 1.25-acre Lacy Garden, Vinny’s Lockers or home visiting team.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Contact Zoe Lavender, Volunteer Coordinator, at (608) 442-7200 x71 or zlavender@svdpmadison.org. https://svdpmadison.org/join-us/

The Rainbow Project

What does your organization do for the Dane County community?

The Rainbow Project provides trauma-informed, best-practice mental health counseling and community resources to young children and families who have experienced trauma such as child abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, domestic violence, or community violence.

How can volunteers help?

Volunteer opportunities include childcare for adult support group participants, building maintenance tasks, administrative help, fundraising, and event planning. Volunteers need to be able to pass the required background check.

Who should potential volunteers contact?

Please contact Debra Browne, Volunteer Coordinator, at dbrowne@therainbowproject.net.

