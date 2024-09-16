Join Center for Healthy Minds’ 15 Year Celebration!

Join the Center for Healthy Minds in celebrating 15 years of groundbreaking scientific research and programs to support wellbeing, at The World We Make 2024!

The World We Make is a free, public, festival-style event, held this year on Thursday, September 26 at the Wisconsin Masonic Center and online.

The evening of programming will begin at 5pm and guests can arrive for activities that best fit their schedule. From 5-6:30pm, in-person guests are invited to explore interactive activities throughout the building:

Exploring Deep Resilience, hosted by the Loka Initiative

Take part in a contemplative practice to address joy-centered ecological

resilience and the importance of community in the midst of the deep uncertainty

our world faces.

The Learning Lab, hosted by Healthy Minds Innovations

Discover how to apply the four pillars of the Healthy Minds Innovations Framework: Awareness, Connection, Insight, and Purpose, to learn and enhance well being skills.

Celebrating 15 Years: Key Moments in the History of the Center for Healthy Minds

See objects and photos that highlight exciting moments in CHM history.

Arts for Healthy Minds

Meet “Arts for Healthy Minds” grant recipients and Center for Healthy Minds partners from UW–Madison Division of the Arts

Featured activity | Imperative Stitches: Quilting to Mark Passages: Use discarded fabrics to assemble a community quilt and reimagine the “world we want to make.”

Meet the Scholars Scavenger Hunt

Engage with friendly Center for Healthy Minds scholars and learn about their work.

At 7pm, the evening will culminate in an in-person and livestream headline event, Collective Flourishing: A Discussion with Dr. Richard J. Davidson and Dr. Yuria Celidwen, moderated by Steve Paulson, with a special performance by Dr. Dalal Abu Amneh.

Dr. Richard J. Davidson, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds will join Dr. Yuria Celidwen, senior fellow at the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC-Berkeley and author of the upcoming book Flourishing Kin: Indigenous Foundations for Collective Well-Being, and moderator Steve Paulson of Wisconsin Public Radio's To The Best of Our Knowledge. The three will explore how Western and Indigenous sciences can work together to recalibrate practices in service of global wellbeing, shifting the focus from individual to community.

Then, Dr. Dalal Abu Amneh, a resident scholar at the Center for Healthy Minds, neuroscientist, and renowned Palestinian singer, will engage the audience in an inspiring and transformative musical experience, through captivating selections from the rich tradition of Arabic music, guiding the audience through an engaging call-and-response performance. Through this interactive experience, she will demonstrate how music, even when unfamiliar, has the profound ability to uplift and expand our collective consciousness.

“We are thrilled to invite anyone interested in learning more about the Center to join us for this very special celebration. Our growing community makes our research and programs possible and moves us forward together toward realizing our vision of a kinder, wiser, more compassionate world,” says CHM director and founder Dr. Richard J. Davidson.

Register today to join in-person or by livestream!