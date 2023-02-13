Join CTM for the world premiere of Finder & the North Star

FINDER & THE NORTH STAR

February 18 – March 5

The Starlight Theater at MYArts (1055 E. Mifflin)

A silent wish sparks a spectacular adventure. Join Finder and North Star on a magical journey of self-discovery and personal triumph. Together they travel around the world and beyond – a journey that ultimately leads them to a surprising end.

This brand new play by CTM’s own Erica Berman makes its debut on the MYArts stage – be the first to see it!

Part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a state-wide festival celebrating new plays and musicals. Directed by C. Michael WrightAge Recommendation: Ages 9 and up

Some words from Erica Berman, Director of Education at CTM and the Playwright of Finder & The North Star:

What is Finder & The North Star about?

Erica Berman Erica Berman, playwright of Finder & The North Star.

Finder & The North Star is especially about the power of wishes, and the many ways we wish around the world. At its core, it's a play about being brave enough to make a life-altering wish before seeing a path to get there.

History of Finder, how it came to be technically

I began writing Finder & The North Star in early 2018. Later that year, CTM was developing a new play reading series called Protostar and thought Finder would be a good fit! I developed the play through that process with a staged reading at Edgewood College in early 2019. That summer, Finder received its first production (with all youth performing) at Interlochen Arts Camp. In 2020, Finder was selected by a youth-led panel for another professional reading at The Growing Stage: Children's Theater of NJ as well as another youth production at Kent Place School in NJ. Roseann (Artistic Director of CTM) always wanted to produce it at CTM (after directing the Protostar reading), and now the show is getting its world premiere!

Why premiere it here at CTM?

For so many reasons! First, CTM is my artistic home. I've been part of the CTM family for almost a decade. To see a play I wrote being brought to life by artists and designers and technicians that I have known and respected for years is incredibly humbling. Also, Roseann Sheridan (CTM Artistic Director) believed in this play from the very beginning and has supported me through its many iterations, so having it produced by her at CTM is incredibly special.

What do you hope audiences take away?

A sense of joy, adventure, and (maybe) the bravery to go after their wishes!

