Announcing Children's Theater of Madison's Extraordinary 2023-24 Season – Live Theater in Madison for the whole Family!

For the young person navigating a strange new world, the adult in need of a change of heart, the child growing their confidence, the teen looking for a place of belonging, or the family seeking hope in the darkest of times – this season at Children's Theater of Madison has something for everyone.

This season takes us to all three of our favorite theaters. We start and end at The Playhouse in Overture Center with the groundbreaking musical The Wiz and the poignant true story The Diary of Anne Frank. We return to the Capitol Theater in December for our annual production of A Christmas Carol. And at our eastside home, The Starlight Theater at MYArts, we have a new play based on the Maya Angelou poem Life Doesn’t Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty and the musical adaptation of the bestselling book series The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Now is the best time to SAVE with up to 40% OFF all of this year’s shows:

• THE WIZ

• A CHRISTMAS CAROL

• LIFE DOESN'T FRIGHTEN ME: I AM FEARLESS ROYALTY

• THE LIGHTNING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

• THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Whether it’s your first time with CTM or you’ve been with us for ages, we are so glad you are here to experience exceptional theater for all ages, right here in Madison! We welcome you all!

Come, be extraordinary with CTM!

SAVE UP TO 40% OFF ALL TICKETS now through October 5, 2023 at ctmtheater.org