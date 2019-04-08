Madison College Embraces Farm-to-Table Movement

Thanks to visionary chefs, including L’Etoile’s pioneering founder Odessa Piper, Madison has become a major player in the national farm-to-table movement.

“Madison is at the epicenter of the farm-to-table movement, because they do it so well,” says Paul Short, program chair for the culinary arts program at Madison College. “There are so many small farms supplying Madison-area restaurants. At the college, we’ve always followed the slow-food movement and promoted the concept of farm-to-table.”

A passion for promoting local ingredients at restaurants took root in Madison in the 1970s, when Piper opened L’Etoile with the mission of sustainable responsibility in cooking and dining. That collective passion continues today with the Dane County Farmers’ Market, the largest producers-only farmers’ market in the United States.

“People are more interested than ever before in where their food comes from,” Short says.

To leverage that increasing interest, Short last June planted a garden at The Madison College Farm in Fall River. He tended it all summer, and second-year students in the Culinary Arts program last fall harvested the crop and developed menus based entirely on the yield.

For 2019, Madison College has significantly increased its dedication to educating culinary professionals and culinary students with hands-on farm-to-table experiences via two exciting new courses at The Madison College Farm this summer.

Two Courses, One Mission

“Cooking on the Farm 1” was developed to introduce students to the harvesting, care and preparation of locally grown and produced ingredients — culminating in a memorable field-to-table dining experience potentially featuring grilled meats, poultry, eggs and salads.

“There’s a huge learning curve involved before you decide whether you want to make farm-to-table an integral part of your culinary career,” Short says. “This course will help you understand how to prepare food under non-conventional circumstances, provide a great meal for your guests and keep everybody safe.”

“Cooking on the Farm 1” will be offered in two sessions. The first is June 17-18, with the second scheduled for July 15-16. Both two-day sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, another two-day course titled “Wisconsin Bounty” is an extension of a course Short initiated at Madison College about 15 years ago, during which he accompanied students to numerous local farms to meet farmers and purchase fresh and unique ingredients from them. Rather than taking the food back to Madison College to prepare a fresh meal, though — as was done in years past — Short and the program’s participants will head to The Madison College Farm with their ingredients to create an onsite field-to-table experience in which everyone will partake.

The course will provide a real-world look at farm methods and practices while offering hands-on experience in purchasing local foods to build menus. Participants also will gain additional respect for ingredients as they experience the effort involved in growing produce and raising livestock, according to Short.

“If you’re going to do a successful farm-to-table dinner, you can’t expect everything to come from one farm,” he says. “It’s all about collaboration. The purpose of this course is to get people out to see how you meet and network with farmers and buy their products directly.”

“Wisconsin Bounty” will be offered on June 24-25 and again on July 22-23. Both sessions will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first day will be spent at pre-identified farms primarily in Dane and Sauk counties, while The Madison College Farm will host the second day’s activities.

Down on the Farm

The Madison College Farm — formerly known as the Fountain Prairie Farm — has been part of the college’s agricultural, conservation and culinary curriculums since 2017, when the college began leasing the 280-acre site from its owners.

For the past two years, the farm has been a boon for Madison College programs, according to Short.

“Gaining access to the farm was like connecting the dots for some of our existing programs,” he says. “We’re just now starting to touch on what it can do for the culinary program. We’re going to be doing a lot of neat things out there.”

For more information about — or to register for — Madison College’s farm-to table opportunities, click here. To find out more about the college’s two-year culinary arts associate degree program, click here.