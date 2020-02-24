A national leader in digital credentialing

You might be hearing more about the impact digital credentials make on job placement and career advancement in today’s workforce. But what, exactly, are digital credentials?

These electronic emblems can be affixed to resumes, social media profiles, blogs and email signatures to indicate an individual’s skills and accomplishments in both for-credit classes and non-credit professional development courses. Digital badges are comprised of detailed content explaining how the earner achieved the badge, and they often help earners get hired or promoted, according to Lesley Voigt, director of Madison College’s Digital Credentials Institute.

In addition to impressing current or potential employers, digital badges also help earners build a personal brand, grow their professional network, showcase their achievements and find potential new job opportunities.

“About three years ago, we noticed a big shift in the recognition and acceptability of digital badges on the part of employers,” Voigt says. “Employers realize this is no longer a fad.”

She adds that the majority of employers today now place equal value on digital credentials and attained degrees or certificates when seeking qualified job candidates. As education and training shifts to digital portfolios that provide details about the actual knowledge and skills attainment of potential employees, digital credentials are being relied upon more than ever.

“Digital badges give students something tangible to share with employers and offer verifiable proof that they possess specific skills,” Voigt says.

Indeed, each digital badge awarded — more than 9,500 of them in both for-credit and non-credit courses at Madison College since 2012 — indicates more than just a passing or failing grade on the part of the recipient. It confirms that an individual earned an 85 percent or higher in a given professional development or continuing education class. (In credited courses, that threshold is 93 percent.)

The badges also indicate that Madison College has verified specific learning and skills attainment by each earner.

Approximately 100 digital badges are available in Madison College’s non-credit programs in such diverse subject matter as leadership, IT, entrepreneurial training, sustainability management and even craft brewing. Digital badges also can be used to access real-time job postings directly related to skills associated with the badges participants earn.

Additionally, Madison College offers digital badges in such integral “Core Workforce Skills” as critical thinking, ethics, listening, speaking and social interaction.

Not only was Madison College among the first technical colleges in the United States to begin issuing digital badges to students as an indicator of achievement, beginning in 2012, but it also houses the global headquarters of the Digital Credentials Institute. DCI fosters best practices to support organizations around the world that offer digital credentialing while also ensuring that Madison College’s digital badge program remains one of the nation’s strongest and most effective.

Survey results provided by DCI and Madison College indicate that people who use digital credentials report increased recognition of their knowledge and skills, greater confidence in job interviews and expansion of their online professional network.

But employers reap the benefits, too. According to Voigt, companies and other organizations that place an emphasis on digital badges report greater staff retention, enhanced brand marketing and increased employee interest in enhancing their own professional development.

“Madison College is dedicated to embracing digital badging as part of our culture,” Voigt says. “It is a simple way to award learners with credentials beyond our certificates and degrees.”

For more information about Madison College’s Digital Badge Program, click here.

