Enrichment classes strive to ‘make lives better’

Receiving an education doesn’t have to end with a high school diploma, a college degree or even a postgraduate degree. Madison College’s far-reaching enrichment programming is meant to ensure Dane County residents have access to life-long learning opportunities.

“Enrichment classes are ones you take simply because you want to learn,” says Kelly Ratliff, enrichment programmer for Madison College’s Professional and Continuing Education programs. “In the last 12 months, we’ve run almost 500 enrichment courses in Dane County, with about 6,000 participants.”

The courses cover everything from genealogy to home repair, and from gardening to writing, and each non-credit course allows participants to either explore more deeply their existing talents or discover new ones.

Here are the college’s most popular enrichment program categories:

• Art: As one of the most diverse categories, art courses include digital painting, figure drawing, floral design and woodcarving, as well as traditional drawing, calligraphy, ceramics, stained glass and other mediums.

• Cooking: A wide variety of cooking classes allows individuals and partners to explore the joy of discovering how to prepare new types of dishes, introduces them to such ethnic cuisine as Vietnamese street food and Indian vegetarian classics, and teaches knife and Instant Pot skills. Baking, dessert and beverage classes also are available.

• Languages: The college’s world language classes are intended to help travelers and others converse in languages as diverse as Arabic, French, Norwegian, Italian, Spanish and even sign language.

• Music: The music curriculum combines banjo, guitar, harmonica, piano and ukulele classes with classes focused on women in music, film music, and music theory and composition.

• Sewing, Upholstery and Fiber Arts: Offerings in this broad category focus on skills that often aren’t taught elsewhere in the area, such as how to reupholster a chair or create custom scarves using the ancestral Japanese Shibori dyeing technique. Traditional sewing, crocheting and knitting courses remain popular, too.

Enrichment classes are offered at Madison College locations throughout Dane County and in the college’s 12-county district, as well as at such partner sites as Middleton High School, Sun Prairie’s Colonial Club, the Waunakee Village Center and multiple churches.

“One of our goals is to offer 10 percent to 15 percent new classes each year,” says Dennis Wessel, director of professional development and continuing education for the college. “We want to be on the cutting edge of enrichment programming for our constituents.”

Ratliff says newer, culturally relevant courses (such as a comparative religions class that debuted last fall) have generated significant interest, while there now is less need for classes in basic computer skills than there was several years ago.

Program participants range from teenagers to older adults in their 70s and beyond — a fact that only enhances the opportunities such classes offer.

“The generational divide is not as problematic as you might think,” Wessel says. “We have instructors who know how to bridge that gap, plus the sharing of a common interest in, say, music or art, transcends age.”

Fees vary by program, and discounts are available for participants age 60 and older. But Wessel and Ratliff encourage people of all ages to consider taking an enrichment course.

“This is a way to allow people throughout the district to learn new things to make their lives better,” Wessel says. “If all you think about is professional development and work-related programs, you’re neglecting the soul. Our goal is to have as many people be part of the college as possible. Madison College plays a critical role in developing and maintaining a successful work-play-live environment.”

For more information about Madison College’s enrichments classes, visit the college’s Continuing Education website.