Madison College Expands Career Discovery Youth Camp Offerings

Madison College has revamped its summer youth camps program for 2019, as part of its mission to offer middle school and high school students more career exploration opportunities.

By significantly reducing the cost, expanding the number and types of camps offered, and increasing the eligible age range, the college is focused on exposing diverse career and education opportunities to the Madison area’s next generation of post-secondary students.

The series of three-day Career Discovery Youth Camps will be held June 18-20, June 25-27 and Aug. 20-22, and each camp costs $75 per person. Camps will focus on such diverse topics as graphic design, baking and decorating, biotechnology, welding, movie-making, media technology, emergency medicine, fitness and recreation, and law and order. Additionally, Madison College’s commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education is advanced by the inclusion of a STEM program camp designed especially for girls.

All camps will be interactive and held at Madison College’s Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St., on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served every day.

The program’s expanded eligibility now includes students between the ages of 11 and 17. Registration opened March 15, and camps are filling up quickly. To register, click here. Wait lists are available.

“Previously, these camps were too costly for many families — approximately $300 each — and the half-day scheduling over five days didn’t work well for working families,” says Annette Kornell, the career pathways liaison for Madison College. “The goal was to make these camps more accessible to more families, giving career and college exposure to a broader group of kids.”

In 2013, Madison College offered one youth camp that attracted 15 participants, according to Kornell, and registration numbers quickly increased in subsequent years, topping out at 122 participants in 2016. Although the camps continued for two more years under the previous format, college officials noticed a decrease in participation and recognized the need to make changes.

The new format is paying off: By early April, more than 200 students had registered for the camps, and Kornell says there’s room for 150 more.

“These are really cool things that you just don’t get to do anywhere else,” she says. “Students today are being encouraged earlier to begin thinking about different career options, and this is a way for kids to get a taste of a particular career and see if it is something they’re interested in pursuing. For parents, it’s really appealing, because they want engaging activities to keep their kids busy in the summer.”

This summer’s new camp format will operate as a pilot program, as Madison College officials seek financial support in the form of sponsorships from and partnerships with community businesses and organizations. If interested in this sponsorship opportunity, contact Annette Kornell at 608-246-6433 or akornell@madisoncollege.edu. In addition, the camps’ registration page also includes an opportunity to donate to the program’s scholarship fund.

“This is a pilot, so where we go from here is yet to be seen,” Kornell says, adding that the actual cost of the camps is still approximately $300 per participant — a cost that is currently subsidized by the college. “A lot will depend on the camps’ success this summer.”