Take to the road

Looking for a fresh start in a new career? The food truck business is attracting new entrepreneurs every year, especially in the Madison area.

Madison College is well known for its culinary programs, and Madison is widely recognized as a foodie paradise. Now Madison College has combined these passions and introduced a three-course business series titled Launching a Food Truck. Two classes, Food Truck: Start-Up and Food Truck: Management, both taught by Kay-Tee Olds, begin in January, and a third class, Food Truck: Kitchen Logistics, taught by AJ Jones, will begin in late February. These non-credit continuing education courses are designed to meet the increasing demand for knowledge about realities of running a food truck.

“Madison is so welcoming to food trucks because of Dane County’s buy-local initiative,” says Kay-Tee Olds, owner and general manager of The Rodeo Wagon food truck-turned-catering business; she is also known as The Mobile Contessa and recently finished writing a book titled Fueling a Food Truck. “Food trucks are growing faster than brick-and-mortar restaurants.”

The program has been an instant hit, attracting aspiring and existing food truck owners and operators from around the state. Participants boast diverse backgrounds that include individuals who want to share a family recipe with a wide audience, older people looking to spice up retirement and employees tired of working for a job in which they have little creative freedom.

All of them have one thing in common, though. “Small-business entrepreneurs like the food truck business because they can do their own thing,” says Chef Kevin Appleton, Food and Beverage Program Director at Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education. “They can choose everything and they’re not working for somebody else.”

Food trucks also require a significantly smaller capital investment than a restaurant or catering business.

“My food cart is my advertisement,” says AJ Jones, owner of and chef at Whimsy Dish Catering, who operates a food truck of the same name in the Reedsburg area and teaches the college’s Food Truck: Kitchen Logistics course. “I can reach out and touch a lot more people that way.”

A retired United States Air Force veteran, Jones graduated from Madison College’s Culinary Arts program in 2016 and now serves such popular eats as beef brisket sliders, chicken gumbo and grass-fed beef chili.

“It’s all about establishing your uniqueness, and there’s nothing you can’t do if you have the resources,” says Jones, referring to the college’s food truck program. The program examines various mobile food business models and trends to help participants develop a competitive advantage and market position, familiarizes participants with relevant regulations and laws for maintaining proper compliance while practicing mobile cooking methods, and teaches appropriate kitchen conduct to optimize efficiency and food safety.

Even current owners and operators of food trucks can learn from this program, according to Jones. “This class is built for making the business more efficient and the food preparation safer.”

Jones offers these four quick tips for current and aspiring food truck operators:

Be creative and come up with appealing, unique takes on food. Develop innovative recipes and refine them for smart production. Identify your market, build an effective network and advertise. Use your food truck to test future business ideas.

“Anyone can start a business,” Olds says. “But remember that this is a business, and it needs to be treated as such. If we hadn’t operated and managed The Rodeo Wagon successfully, we wouldn’t have grown into the company we are today. Going into the food truck business with open eyes is really key.”

The Madison College School of Professional and Continuing Education will offer its three Launching a Food Truck courses five times this spring. A wide variety of other classes also are available and open to the public.

