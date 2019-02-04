Calling All Enterprising High School Students

In an effort to help high school students learn effective communication and problem-solving skills, as well as how to think in more creative and innovative ways, Madison College has launched Pitch — an exciting competition in which students propose new business ideas and receive professional feedback and support.

“We want to promote young entrepreneurship,” says Bryan Woodhouse, executive director of Madison College’s Center for Entrepreneurship and an associate vice president at the college. “Like any good entrepreneur, we said, ‘Yeah, let’s give this idea a try.’ Last year was our first year, and it turned out to be a really successful event.”

Pitch is open to all high school students living in the 12 counties Madison College serves. Interested participants are asked to create and submit a video explaining their idea by April 1. From that pool of videos, 12 finalists will be chosen to present their “pitch” before a panel of judges for cash prizes on May 3 at Madison College’s Truax Campus.

This year’s cash prizes include $500 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Additionally, other prizes will be available, and all finalists will receive “swag bags” filled with T-shirts and other goodies.

The first Madison College Pitch competition was held in May 2018 and attracted students with a diverse lineup of ideas. The winner, a student from Wonewoc High School in Juneau County, created a solution to clean stainless steel that he concocted in his mother’s Crock-Pot.

“He actually developed a tangible product — not just an idea — and he put it in a mason jar, which was a great marketing angle,” Woodhouse says. “He brought in a tire rim to polish up for the judges.”

Another project last year featured an embedded chip to help keep men’s wallets more secure, and one finalist — seeking solutions to an increase in suicide-related issues at her school — developed a strategy for local mental health facilities to provide greater support services to students in need.

Participants came from such Madison high schools as East, West and LaFollette, as well as Sun Prairie and Marshall high schools. Some business teachers also are incorporating the Pitch competition into class projects.

“One of our key goals is to plant the seeds of entrepreneurship,” says Jill Huizenga, faculty director at the college’s Center for Entrepreneurship, who also teaches in the Small Business/Entrepreneurship Program and frequently visits high school classrooms to promote Pitch to teachers and students. “Being an entrepreneur can be incredibly challenging, but it’s also incredibly rewarding, with no prerequisites. You’re never too young.”

Here’s how to enter the Pitch competition:

Make a 120-second video that introduces yourself — including your name, high school and current grade level. In that video, identify a problem that needs a solution. Identify a customer’s pain points and how to solve the problem. Identify the target market and strategy for distribution. Describe the financial forecast for this venture using a bottom-up approach. Describe the next steps using specific goals and milestones.

For full submission instructions, as well as information about the judging process, visit the Pitch page on Madison College’s website.

The videos need not be fancy and can be recorded on a smartphone, as long as they meet the contest’s criteria. Huizenga and Woodhouse stress that no essays, interviews or references are required to enter.

“We tried to eliminate any barriers students might have to entering,” Huizenga says.

“As parents, we always tell our kids to think big, that dreams come true if you work hard,” Woodhouse adds. “With this project, those kinds of things can actually happen.”

For more information about the Pitch competition, students, teachers, parents and mentors are invited to email MadisonCollegePitch@MadisonCollege.edu.

