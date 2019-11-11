× Expand 2019 Pitch finalists with Madison College's Bryan Woodhouse.

During its first two years, The Pitch — an exciting competition launched by Madison College in 2018 to give high school students the opportunity to propose new business ideas and receive professional feedback and support — has showcased widespread creativity.

From a product that absorbs the stench and sweat in athletic shoes and a solution for cleaning stainless steel to a tree-planting kit designed to help reduce air pollution and a strategy for local mental health facilities to provide greater support services to students in need, The Pitch is helping young entrepreneurs in south-central Wisconsin learn effective communication and problem-solving skills while also thinking in more creative and innovative ways.

“Our goal is to plant the seeds of entrepreneurship,” says Bryan Woodhouse, associate vice president of strategic partnerships for Madison College, whose office is housed in the college’s Center for Entrepreneurship at the Truax campus. “A lot of students may not be ready to start a business, but we want to get them thinking that it’s a viable option.”

It’s not too early to start preparing for the third annual Pitch competition, which is open to all high school students living in the 12 counties Madison College serves. Interested participants are invited to create and submit a video explaining their idea by April 6, 2020. From that pool of videos, 12 finalists will be chosen to present their five-minute “pitch” before a panel of judges on May 8 at Madison College’s Truax Campus. Think Shark Tank, but without any of the snark.

This year’s cash prizes include $500 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Additionally, other prizes will be available, and all finalists will receive “swag bags” filled with T-shirts and other goodies.

The number of participants jumped dramatically between The Pitch’s first and second years, and Woodhouse expects even greater participation in 2020. Dane County schools represented in the past include Madison East, Madison West, Marshall, Middleton and Sun Prairie, and last year’s first-place winner was a sophomore at Monona Grove High School.

Madison College also offers The Pitch Toolkit to teachers interested in implementing The Pitch as part of their curriculum. The kit includes teaching resources, class exercises and previous submission videos.

“This is a fun subject to take into the school setting,” says Jill Huizenga, faculty director at Madison College’s Center for Entrepreneurship and an instructor in the Small Business/Entrepreneurship Program. “Students today are innately creative, and there is now an increased emphasis on entrepreneurship at the high school level.”

She frequently visits high school classrooms to promote The Pitch to teachers and students, and even offers coaching sessions.

“This is an outside-the-box way to engage high school students and support our high school teachers,” says Schauna Rasmussen, dean of Madison College’s Early College and Workforce Strategy. “The toolkit has really helped build connections with teachers, and the extra level of support from Jill as she travels around to school districts talking about The Pitch and helping students prepare has helped high school teachers and K-12 leaders think of Madison College when they are trying to implement new business/entrepreneurship courses.”

Here’s how to enter the Pitch competition:

Make a 120-second video that introduces yourself — including your name, high school and current grade level. In that video, identify a problem that needs a solution. Identify a customer’s pain points and how to solve the problem. Identify the target market and strategy for distribution. Describe the financial forecast for this venture using a bottom-up approach. Describe the next steps using specific goals and milestones.

For full submission instructions, as well as information about the judging process, visit the Pitch page on Madison College’s website. The videos need not be fancy and can be recorded on a smartphone, as long as they meet the contest’s criteria.

“Everybody wants employees who can solve problems and think creatively, and we need to create and foster an entrepreneurial culture,” Woodhouse says. “We’re celebrating young entrepreneurs and encouraging high school students to put their ideas out there.”

For more information about The Pitch, students, teachers, parents and mentors are invited to email MadisonCollegePitch@MadisonCollege.edu.

