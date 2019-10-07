The Continuing Education Engine

× Expand Madison College

With a continuing emphasis on meeting employer needs, Madison College is building on its reputation as the leading professional development training authority in south-central Wisconsin.

“That has been our mission since Day One, but sometimes that gets lost because of all the other programs the college offers,” says Dennis Wessel, director of Madison College’s School of Professional Development and Continuing Education. “Professional Development and Corporate Training have been our best-kept secrets.”

But not for long, as demand for sharpening skills and learning new ones continues to increase in today’s dynamic and competitive business climate.

“There’s a tremendous need for these programs,” says Amanda La Grew, associate manager for the school. “There’s such a shortage of skilled workers today that employers are looking internally. It’s really about developing and retaining the people they have.”

To that end, Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education offers hundreds of professional development training courses designed for both employers and employees in the form of individual classes, as well as customized contract training.

Such practical applied learning is more critical than ever, Wessel says. More industries now require a continuing education component as part of their certification process. From leadership development workshops to project management courses to skill-building, Madison College’s broad professional development curriculum features courses taught by professionals in their respective fields, and classes are conveniently held on weekdays, weeknights and weekends at all of the college’s locations throughout south-central Wisconsin.

In the case of customized contract training, instruction can take place at the college, onsite at the company or somewhere else conducive to learning. Wessel says the college’s contract work has doubled over the past five years — to nearly 200 contracts with businesses in 2019. Training for 2020 is booking now.

Other demographics served by Madison College’s professional development programs include individuals seeking to make themselves more valuable to their employer, plus those planning a career change.

“So many students we have are in some type of transition phase, and it’s not practical for them to take a four- or five-year program elsewhere,” Wessel says. “They might have a full-time job and/or a family. We’re helping them get results quickly, and that resonates with people.”

That’s also true for older adults looking for a new direction after decades of working full time. They might take a website design course, for example, or enroll in a small engine repair program.

“People aren’t necessarily retiring as much as they are reinventing themselves,” says Patricia James, a program manager at Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education.

This fall, Madison College began incorporating the renowned CliftonStrengths Series into four of its workplace and leadership development courses to help participants identify their strengths — which can lead to greater productivity and more engagement at work.

The college also offers, in partnership with online learning provider ed2go, open enrollment online programs designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional-level positions for many in-demand occupations.

A highly trained workforce not only benefits employers but also entire communities. For example, La Grew cites the increasing need for health care interpreters in Dane County who can assist Spanish-speaking patients in vital health and wellness matters. The college offers a series of health care interpreting courses that are ideal for bilingual individuals, those with a medical background and even high school students exploring career options.

“Being part of a thriving community means providing a steady workforce in that community,” Wessel says. “Madison College plays a critical role in developing and maintaining that kind of successful work-play-live environment.”

Check often, as Madison College continuing education fall classes start weekly.

