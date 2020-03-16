A celebration of continuing education

Madison College’s West Campus is a busy place these days, offering hundreds of professional development training courses and enrichment classes for Madison-area residents.

Located at 8017 Excelsior Drive, the West Campus became the hub for Madison College’s School of Professional and Continuing Education in May 2019. The facility houses nearly 20 faculty and staff members, and offers 13,000 square feet of classroom space, including a teaching kitchen, art room and computer labs. West Campus represents the college’s ongoing commitment to not only meeting employer needs by building on its reputation as the leading professional development training authority in south-central Wisconsin, but by also serving as a continual source of enrichment programming for lifelong learners.

Between last summer and this spring, the campus has hosted more than 300 classes, and over 100 more are scheduled between April 1 and the end of August.

“The West Campus became a necessity when we saw the need to reach people where they are,” says Amanda La Grew, associate manager for Professional and Continuing Education. “One of the college’s central goals is to provide opportunities to residents throughout the Madison Area Technical College district, and this location extends our reach, providing greater accessibility to those on the west side of Madison. It also has great parking, so we are now able to maximize daytime training for our corporate partners and offer a broad range of professional and personal development classes to the community.”

“We’re also looking for suggestions and ideas from community members about the types of classes and programs they want from us,” says Patty James, a program manager for Professional and Continuing Education.

From leadership development workshops to project management courses to skill-building opportunities, Madison College’s broad professional development curriculum features hundreds of courses taught by professionals in their respective fields, and classes are conveniently held on weekdays, weeknights and weekends at all of the college’s locations throughout south-central Wisconsin.

In the case of customized contract training, instruction can take place at the college, onsite at the company or somewhere else conducive to learning. Other demographics served by Madison College’s professional development and continuing education programs include individuals seeking to make themselves more valuable to their employer, those planning a career change and those who simply want to learn something new by taking courses in everything from genealogy and home repair to writing, music and cooking.

Madison College offers several other non-credit events and seminars on a variety of topics. Click here for a schedule.

