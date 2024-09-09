Nearly 70 authors coming to Madison for the Wisconsin Book Festival Fall Celebration October 17–20

× Expand Wisconsin Book Festival

Nearly 70 authors are scheduled to speak about their latest published works at the Wisconsin Book Festival’s 23rd annual Fall Celebration October 17–20 at Central Library and downtown Madison partner venues. From mystery and fantasy to memoir and nonfiction, programs will satisfy readers of all ages and interests.

“Whether you're drawn to a particular genre or taking a more spontaneous approach to your festival schedule and looking to discover new ideas, you won't be disappointed and will feel welcome,” said Wisconsin Book Festival Director Jane Rotonda. “You can walk right in and learn something new and interesting. It’s just a great community moment, having all these authors of different backgrounds and talents here in Madison, ready to share their knowledge and engage in fascinating dialogue.”

Fall Celebration highlight events are listed below. Free books will be distributed to attendees at events marked with an asterisk, courtesy of the Wisconsin Book Festival.

Thursday, October 17

Scientist and public science communicator Leah Elson for her debut work, There are No Stupid Questions … In Science, 7 p.m., Central Library, Community Room 302

Friday, October 18

Award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Nicola Yoon for One of Our Kind*, 6 p.m., Central Library, Community Room 301

American journalist Paola Ramos for Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Right and What It Means for America, 7:30 p.m., Central Library, Community Room 302

Award-winning poet Danez Smith for Bluff*, 9 p.m., Central Library, Community Rooms 301 & 302

Saturday, October 19

Gastropod podcast co-host, journalist, and author Nicola Twilley for Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet, and Ourselves*, 10:30 a.m., Central Library, Community Room 302

University of Michigan Law Professor, former U.S. Attorney, and legal analyst Barbara McQuade, in conversation with David Maraniss, for Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America*, 3 p.m., Central Library, Community Room 302

Five-time novelist Rufi Thorpe for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, 6 p.m., Central Library, Community Room 301

PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction winner Joseph O’Neill for Godwin, 7:30 p.m., Central Library, Community Room 301

Acclaimed globetrotting photographer George Steinmetz for Feed the Planet: A Photographic Journey to the World’s Food, 7:30 p.m., Arts + Literature Laboratory

Sunday, October 20

New York Times best-selling author Lev Grossman for The Bright Sword, 1:30 p.m., Community Rooms 301 & 302

Presented by Madison Public Library in partnership with Madison Public Library Foundation, the Wisconsin Book Festival offers free, year-round literary events that facilitate conversations and critical thinking. Diversity — in the author lineup, book selection, and audience — is a key component of festival programming.

The festival is funded with generous lead support from Signature Sponsor Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, with additional donations from many other businesses, organizations, and individuals. Madison Public Library Foundation privately raises nearly $200,000 per year to pay for festival expenses.

For program details and the full schedule, go to wisconsinbookfestival.org.