Park Bank community spotlight: Babies & Beyond

When you step inside, it truly feels like being part of a family, where you belong. Babies & Beyond, located at 1922 S Stoughton Rd, envisions building a supportive community that empowers families to thrive. Established in 1982 as the Pregnancy Helpline of Madison and later rebranded as Babies & Beyond of Wisconsin in 2022, they have continuously served the community, bridging the gap for low-income families with infants and young children. They offer free material resources and a monthly "shopping" opportunity for families in need.

At Babies & Beyond, they assist pregnant women and families with infants by providing them with essential resources at no cost. Moreover, community members and families can donate their gently used baby clothes and equipment, creating a win-win situation where surplus items find new homes. Some high-demand items include larger diapers (sizes 5-7), baby formula, and brand-new Pack 'n Plays.

Babies & Beyond provides a range of services and programs for families to participate in. They operate the Sharing Center, where families can shop once a month, free of charge, for maternity and baby clothing, baby gear, formula, baby food, toys, and books. Additionally, they have a Diaper Bank that provides 50 diapers per child and a package of wipes to families once a month. Their Safe Sleep Program offers brand-new Pack 'n Plays and other essentials to create a safe sleeping environment for babies who lack a crib or bassinet. Families also receive a "welcome gift" through the Baby Care Package Program after the birth of their baby, which includes essential, brand-new items in a large tote bag.

Babies & Beyond offers Parenting Classes where parents can learn baby basics, parenting skills, and other valuable resources for fostering healthy and positive parenting. Some of the classes they offer include Baby Care 101 (covering newborn care), Managing Your Child's Emotions, Supporting Your Child's Emotions, and Potty Training.

One in two families are facing diaper needs and are relying on places like Babies & Beyond to bridge the gap. Volunteers, who consistently show up week after week, are undeniably the heart of this organization. Their unwavering dedication enables Babies & Beyond to provide essential services to those in need. Furthermore, these volunteers also contribute to vital fundraising initiatives. So, whether it's through their tireless service or participation in events, volunteers play a central role in making Babies & Beyond a lifeline for families in need.

Learn more about volunteering: https://babiesandbeyondwi.org/volunteer/

View more Community Spotlights: https://www.parkbank.com/blog/category/community-spotlight