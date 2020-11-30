Park Bank is proud to announce our newest Community Partner: Maydm

Maydm, celebrating their five-year anniversary, is a nonprofit organization right here in Madison dedicated to providing girls and youth of color in grades 6-12 with skill-based training for the technology sector. Maydm offers a variety of STEM-based projects where they gain hands-on experience, have access to professionals in STEM, can begin building a portfolio, and can earn certifications and high school credit.

Why is Maydm’s work so important? Consider the following:

· Only 28% of science and engineering jobs are held by women

· Only 33% of science and engineering careers are held by people of color

· Only 10% of K-12 schools nationwide teach computer science classes

· STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers growing at a projected rate of 37%

Park Bank chose Maydm as one of their Community Partners because they share in the vision of a community where everyone has opportunities to achieve.

And while Park has always been heavily involved in the community, by entering into intentional and strategic partnerships with a few select organizations, they are able to make an even larger positive impact on our community. This partnership means larger financial commitments, more robust volunteer opportunities for Park Bank associates, and specific programming developed between Park and their partners.

And Maydm’s work now is as important as ever. The pandemic has certainly changed the way Maydm approaches their programming – but they aren’t a technology-focused nonprofit for nothing.

For example, Park Bank was scheduled to host an in-person Spring Break program this past March with Maydm students. They were to learn web development skills and participate in workshops with the Park Bank IT, Marketing, and Retail teams to learn about each department, with the goal of developing a financial education website especially for students.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans, and the Spring Break program with Park Bank had to be postponed – for the time being, that is.

Since the pandemic hit, Maydm has pivoted their programs in order to provide virtual programming for their students. In fact, they have served 527 students – 95.4% being students of color and 60.2% girls. And that Park Bank program? It is planned as an interactive virtual session for 2021.

Head to their Programs page to learn more about their past and current programs, and subscribe to be alerted to upcoming programming.

Interested in a STEM education program your kids can do at home? Maydm also offers free virtual activities and resources in a program called #MakeWithMaydm, an eight-week program with activities and tutorials to walk students through a variety of STEM lessons.

Hoping to support their mission? Click here.

As the longest-serving Madison-based community bank, Park Bank is driven to create an ever-stronger community through collaboration with nonprofit organizations focused on diversity and inclusion, paid volunteer time for associates to give their time and energy to causes that matter to them, and deepening charitable impact in order to help create positive change in the communities Park serves. Because by giving back, we all move forward. Learn more at ParkBank.com or call 608.278.2801 for more information.