Alerts: The Alarm System for Your Bank Accounts

Maybe you don’t have an alarm system on your car or house, but you understand their purpose. They can notify you if someone tries to break in, show you who is ringing your doorbell, or even if you accidentally left a window open.

Alerts on your bank accounts serve a similar purpose: they can let you know if someone is trying to access your accounts, if a withdrawal or deposit occurs, or if you have a loan payment due.

The difference? Unlike a home alarm system, these account alerts are typically free.

You can choose which alerts you want to set up, and even how you receive the notifications – by text, by email, or by push notification through an app on your phone.

Below are examples of the types of alerts your bank may offer through mobile and online banking:

Security alerts can let you know if someone changes your information or is trying to access your online banking.

Balance alerts can help you avoid overdrafts, maintain minimum balances, or let you know if you have a high balance to help you identify when you might want to transfer money or invest.

Transaction alerts can let you know when deposits, checks, or withdrawals post to your account.

Transfer alerts can let you know when large incoming or outgoing transfers post to your account

Loans alerts can let you know when a payment is due, past due, has been paid, or when any loan activity occurs.

ATM/Debit Card alerts can let you know when debit card transactions and changes occurs.

If your bank has Card Valet® available, you may also be able to get alerts about activity on your debit and credit cards:

Locations alerts notify you if your card is used internationally or outside your region

Spend limit alerts let you know if a transaction posted above a purchase amount limit you set.

Merchant Type alerts notify you if your card is used at certain merchant types you select, such as gas stations or grocery stores.

Transaction Type alerts let you know if your card is used online, at ATMs, or in stores.

In addition to notifications, you can also use Card Valet® to turn your cards off and on temporarily should you see a transaction you don’t recognize or accidentally leave your card behind and want to ensure it can’t be used.

Using these types of alerts can help you keep your accounts safe and secure – all without having to log in to mobile or online banking.