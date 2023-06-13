Pines Bach attorneys deliver personal service, positive outcomes

× Expand Eric Baillies Pines Bach attorneys in conversation

Established more than 40 years ago, Pines Bach LLP is a multi-service law firm dedicated to achieving excellent results for clients through advice, negotiation and courtroom advocacy. The firm’s attorneys have built a strong reputation among judges and other lawyers for superior skill, knowledge and effectiveness. Year after year, many of the attorneys at Pines Bach continue to be honored with the highest levels of peer recognition for excellent legal work by being named as Super Lawyers™, included in Best Lawyers in America and chosen as members of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and the Litigation Council of America.

Deeply rooted in Madison, the firm’s respected attorneys are compassionate, courageous, creative, and community-focused, and always work tirelessly to meet challenges head on. Pines Bach has a wide-ranging practice that includes civil and criminal litigation, family law and representation of health care organizations and businesses. It litigates cases in the areas of labor and employment, environmental protection, personal injury, commercial disputes, public policy issues, open records claims and white collar and other criminal defense cases. Its attorneys regularly appear before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals and Supreme Court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pines Bach has a wide-ranging practice offering highly effective representation at all stages, including comprehensive, creative solutions in the following practice areas:

Criminal Defense

We zealously defend clients against a wide range of criminal charges in both state and federal court including white collar, drug offenses, violent crimes, and juvenile matters.

Family Law

We craft strategic solutions with your family’s best interests in mind in matters including divorce, custody, property division, and child support.

Estate Planning

Our estate plans are carefully tailored to each client, including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, probate and trust administration and litigation.

Business Law

We work with a variety of businesses, entrepreneurs, and licensed professionals to achieve their goals. We help clients start new businesses, buy and sell businesses, draft and interpret contracts, and provide general counsel.

Health Law

We represent a variety of health care providers on healthcare regulations, compliance, professional licensure, information privacy, and payment issues.

Labor & Employment

We represent employees in matters such as discrimination, non-competes, employment contracts, severance agreements, and wage disputes.

Personal Injury

We use our superior advocacy skills to care for you and your loved ones in even the most complex personal injury and workers compensation cases.

Civil Litigation

Our accomplished trial attorneys effectively handle a wide range of civil disputes.

Immigration

We represent immigration matters ranging from family-based petitions, permanent residents applications, humanitarian relief, naturalization to deportation defense. We advise individuals both state-side and abroad to meet each unique immigration need.

Pines Bach believes that every individual deserves to be treated fairly and equally under the law. Power and influence should never determine the outcome of a legal dispute. We use our skill and experience to protect clients from abuses of authority and to help them secure favorable outcomes. For more information, visit www.pinesbach.com.